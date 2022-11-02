Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

