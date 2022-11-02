Oppenheimer Weighs in on Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.5 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $96.79 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $986.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.34.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.