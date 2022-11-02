Brokers Set Expectations for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.