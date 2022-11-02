William Blair Comments on Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Shares of FISV opened at $104.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.07. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

