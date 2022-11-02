Research Analysts Set Expectations for Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.6 %

LUV stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 142.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.