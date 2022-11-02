Research Analysts Set Expectations for Navient Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Navient in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Navient to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth $1,589,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Navient by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

