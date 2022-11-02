US Capital Advisors Comments on DT Midstream, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DT Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DTM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $60.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 426,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

