International Business Machines Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for International Business Machines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $138.20 on Monday. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

