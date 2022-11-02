Alight (ALIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Alight to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, analysts expect Alight to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Trading Down 1.2 %

Alight stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alight by 66.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 94,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 616.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.