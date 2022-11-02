Alight (ALIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Alight to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, analysts expect Alight to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alight Trading Down 1.2 %
Alight stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Alight Company Profile
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alight (ALIT)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.