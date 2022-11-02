Targa Resources (TRGP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

