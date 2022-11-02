Franchise Group (FRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Franchise Group to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Franchise Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.00-$4.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Franchise Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franchise Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

