Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Innodata Stock Performance
NASDAQ INOD opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $11.25.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innodata (INOD)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.