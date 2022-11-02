Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ INOD opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Innodata Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

