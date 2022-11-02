SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect SNC-Lavalin Group to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.78 billion.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNC opened at C$23.92 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$21.27 and a 12 month high of C$35.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The firm has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 140.71.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SNC-Lavalin Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Director William Young bought 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$626,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$983,676.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

