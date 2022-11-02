United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. United Insurance has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $17.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $120.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 22.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance

About United Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 134.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

