United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
United Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. United Insurance has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $17.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $120.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 22.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance
About United Insurance
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Insurance (UIHC)
