Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PTEN. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

PTEN stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.19%.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $266,822.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,402.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 402.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 727,079 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57,327 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

