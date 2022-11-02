Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Codexis has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $373.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $331,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,492.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $213,938.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,892 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,492.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,738. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Codexis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after acquiring an additional 38,494 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 13.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,917,000 after buying an additional 543,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after buying an additional 231,872 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after buying an additional 168,952 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

