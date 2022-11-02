Revlon (NYSE:REV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Revlon Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $211.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Get Revlon alerts:

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($4.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Revlon

Revlon Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.