Revlon (NYSE:REV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $211.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.
Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($4.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter.
Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
