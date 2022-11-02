KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

NYSE:KT opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. KT has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KT will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

