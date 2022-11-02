KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
KT Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:KT opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. KT has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KT will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of KT
About KT
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KT (KT)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.