Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $363.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

