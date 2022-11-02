Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in October

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Cancom from €72.00 ($73.47) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCCMF opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. Cancom has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $28.10.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

