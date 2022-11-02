China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,036,700 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 4,787,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,073.4 days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHVKF opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.
About China Vanke
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Vanke (CHVKF)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.