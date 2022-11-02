COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
