Short Interest in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Grows By 5.6%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMPVF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from €46.00 ($46.94) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($77.55) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CMPVF stock opened at 34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 51.37. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of 34.00 and a fifty-two week high of 34.74.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.