Scotiabank Downgrades Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) to Sector Perform

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$92.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$102.00. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s previous close.

CCA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$96.36.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$71.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.10. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$62.35 and a 12-month high of C$114.66.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

