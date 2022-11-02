Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ALEX opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.25. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on ALEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

