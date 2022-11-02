Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 guidance at $1.74-$1.78 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.00-$7.10 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $72.37 and a 1-year high of $122.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.48.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

