Cogent Communications (CCOI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Cogent Communications to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cogent Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 389.25%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,768,000 after acquiring an additional 104,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after buying an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,990,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after buying an additional 68,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.