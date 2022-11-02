LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth $156,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth $186,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth $197,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

