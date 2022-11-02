Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,620 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.91) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 8,200 ($99.08) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

