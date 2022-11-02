Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of AHPI opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -2.64. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 70.44% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.
Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
