Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AHPI opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -2.64. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 70.44% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

