PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 138.49% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. On average, analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRCT stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 16.01 and a quick ratio of 15.27. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

PRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 340,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 193.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 125,953 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 286,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,122.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 60,061 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,622,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

