Head to Head Comparison: Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) vs. Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and Solo Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $10.80 million 0.31 -$18.59 million N/A N/A Solo Brands $403.72 million 0.98 $10.69 million ($0.05) -83.60

Solo Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Connexa Sports Technologies and Solo Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Solo Brands has a consensus price target of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 430.30%. Given Solo Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and Solo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies -371.17% N/A -441.56% Solo Brands -0.47% 16.59% 10.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Solo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solo Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solo Brands beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc. and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in May 2022. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

