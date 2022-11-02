Analyzing Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Outfront Media pays out 144.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years and Outfront Media has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outfront Media has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Outfront Media 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Outfront Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Outfront Media has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.31%. Given Outfront Media’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Outfront Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 121.82% 45.54% 17.74% Outfront Media 9.01% 13.87% 2.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Outfront Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Outfront Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $84.19 million 7.96 $109.17 million $7.77 6.25 Outfront Media $1.46 billion 2.06 $35.60 million $0.83 22.10

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outfront Media. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Outfront Media on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

About Outfront Media

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc. will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

