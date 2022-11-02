Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Financial Review

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and HG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 10.74 $534.09 million $2.44 20.95 HG $2.43 million 9.38 $2.76 million $0.73 11.00

Profitability

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 47.91% 17.12% 5.70% HG 36.26% -1.74% -1.29%

Volatility and Risk

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 6 1 2.70 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus price target of $54.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.22%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than HG.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats HG on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of 27 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

