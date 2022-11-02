Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) vs. United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Head-To-Head Review

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) and United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cosmos Group and United Parcel Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cosmos Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Parcel Service $97.29 billion 1.49 $12.89 billion $12.76 13.12

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group N/A N/A N/A United Parcel Service 11.07% 71.90% 16.23%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Cosmos Group and United Parcel Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cosmos Group and United Parcel Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Parcel Service 2 11 13 1 2.48

United Parcel Service has a consensus price target of $199.94, indicating a potential upside of 19.44%. Given United Parcel Service’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Parcel Service is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats Cosmos Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc. provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States. The International Package segment provides guaranteed day and time-definite international shipping services in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment offers guaranteed time-definite express options. The company also provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, distribution and post-sales, and mail and consulting services in approximately 200 countries and territories. In addition, it offers truckload brokerage services; supply chain solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industry; shipping, visibility, and billing technologies; and financial and insurance services. The company operates a fleet of approximately 121,000 package cars, vans, tractors, and motorcycles; and owns 59,000 containers that are used to transport cargo in its aircraft. United Parcel Service, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.