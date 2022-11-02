Contrasting MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND)

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Mondee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $303.92 million 9.89 -$45.40 million ($0.28) -101.96 Mondee N/A N/A $3.31 million N/A N/A

Mondee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MakeMyTrip.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 1 5 0 2.83 Mondee 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MakeMyTrip and Mondee, as provided by MarketBeat.

MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus price target of $39.60, indicating a potential upside of 38.70%. Mondee has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.40%. Given Mondee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mondee is more favorable than MakeMyTrip.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Mondee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -7.54% -3.46% -2.35% Mondee N/A -34.45% -0.56%

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its websites, such as makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2022, it had approximately 125 franchisee-owned travel stores. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.