Critical Analysis: Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) & Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -252.50% -30.06% -20.77% Vaxart -16,892.57% -52.93% -44.01%

Risk and Volatility

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vaxart 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current recommendations for Denali Therapeutics and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $74.20, indicating a potential upside of 156.22%. Vaxart has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 558.44%. Given Vaxart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Vaxart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $48.66 million 73.41 -$290.58 million ($2.32) -12.48 Vaxart $890,000.00 230.27 -$70.47 million ($0.74) -2.19

Vaxart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Vaxart on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company also develops DNL310 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of hunter syndrome; DNL343, which is in phase 1 clinical trial the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); AR443820/DNL788 completed a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ALS, multiple sclerosis (MS), and Alzheimer's disease; and SAR443122/DNL758, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous lupus erythematosus. It has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Centogene; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is also developing therapeutic vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

