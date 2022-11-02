New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYMT. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $10,579,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,408,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,010 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

