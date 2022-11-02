Critical Review: Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) versus Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Adeia has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adeia and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -4.36% 17.74% 9.66% Sumco 14.51% 11.06% 7.34%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $877.70 million 1.37 -$55.46 million ($0.38) -30.34 Sumco $3.06 billion 1.46 $374.20 million $2.88 8.88

This table compares Adeia and Sumco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Adeia and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adeia presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.10%. Given Adeia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adeia is more favorable than Sumco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Adeia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Adeia pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sumco pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Adeia pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumco pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Sumco beats Adeia on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

(Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. This segment licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over their own networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The Product segment includes Pay-TV that delivers user experience (UX) solutions, such as electronic program guide, internet-protocol television (IPTV) solutions, Tv as a service IPTV program, video metadata personalized content discovery, natural language voice and insights, legacy TiVo DVR subscriptions, and UX business operations and technical support services; home and mobile audio solutions to entertainment media ecosystem partners, such as motion picture studios, game developers, and other content creators; silicon and software solutions; connected car solutions comprising HD radio, automotive connected media, and in-cabin monitoring solutions; and media platform, which includes the TiVo Stream OS, a media operating system. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Sumco

(Get Rating)

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

