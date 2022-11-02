Reviewing Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) and NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) and NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and NewMarket’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A NewMarket $2.36 billion 1.26 $190.91 million $20.26 14.82

NewMarket has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings VIII.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Gores Holdings VIII has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewMarket has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and NewMarket, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A NewMarket 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of NewMarket shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of NewMarket shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and NewMarket’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings VIII N/A -1.20% 0.09% NewMarket 7.76% 29.16% 8.93%

Summary

NewMarket beats Gores Holdings VIII on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Holdings VIII

(Get Rating)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About NewMarket

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils. It also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers, and individual customers. In addition, the company engages in the antiknock compounds business, as well as contracted manufacturing and services activities; and owns and manages a real property in Virginia. It operates in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.