ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASMIY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ASM International from €340.00 ($346.94) to €320.00 ($326.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ASM International from €325.00 ($331.63) to €300.00 ($306.12) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASM International from €379.00 ($386.73) to €368.00 ($375.51) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASM International from €414.00 ($422.45) to €369.00 ($376.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

ASM International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $223.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.68. ASM International has a twelve month low of $201.38 and a twelve month high of $497.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.17.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

