Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Brown & Brown in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BRO opened at $58.65 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98,905 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,539,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,845,000 after buying an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after purchasing an additional 725,167 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after buying an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,207,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,262,000 after purchasing an additional 213,753 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brown & Brown Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.
About Brown & Brown
Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.
