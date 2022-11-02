Brokers Set Expectations for A. O. Smith Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.3 %

AOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

AOS opened at $54.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

