Analysts Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target at $51.86

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Fastenal by 379.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fastenal by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,056,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

