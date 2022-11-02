Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $12.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2023 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $218.50 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Caterpillar by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

