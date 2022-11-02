Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALSN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at $377,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Allison Transmission by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 88,504 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 43,075 shares during the period.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

