Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Shares of OSK opened at $88.07 on Monday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 968,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 203,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 738.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.03%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

