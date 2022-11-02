Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.22.

TMTNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Toromont Industries stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

