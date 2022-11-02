DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.83.

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $17.95 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.