Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. BTIG Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $98.98 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $322,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,453.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,275 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 384,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,644 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.